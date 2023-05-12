Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.73%.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

OCUL opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $484.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summer Road LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 40.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,064,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 304,067 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.