OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of OGE Energy worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

OGE stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.