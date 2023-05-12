Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ohio Valley Banc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

