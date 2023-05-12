Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $32.49.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
