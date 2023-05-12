Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) versus Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Critical Analysis

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mobileye Global and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global N/A N/A N/A Okta -43.87% -12.53% -7.48%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.87 billion 16.31 -$82.00 million N/A N/A Okta $1.86 billion 9.34 -$815.00 million ($5.17) -14.79

This table compares Mobileye Global and Okta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mobileye Global has higher revenue and earnings than Okta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mobileye Global and Okta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 0 3 18 1 2.91 Okta 4 11 24 0 2.51

Mobileye Global currently has a consensus target price of $45.10, indicating a potential upside of 18.61%. Okta has a consensus target price of $86.71, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than Okta.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats Okta on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a Level 4 solution, which comprise a set of autonomous driving technology solutions, such as Self-Driving System & Vehicles and Autonomous Mobility as a Service. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.