Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 116,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679 and have sold 84,308 shares worth $1,510,217. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading

