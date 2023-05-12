OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Hits $109.28 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. OMG Network has a market cap of $109.28 million and $23.75 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00041487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000912 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

