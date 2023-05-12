OmniaVerse Hits 24 Hour Volume of $383,967.04 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $383,967.04 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

