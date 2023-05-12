ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

