One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.