Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 355.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.94%.

Ontrak Price Performance

Shares of OTRK remained flat at $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 51.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 93.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 273.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its Ontrak platform solution, which is designed to improve member health, and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

