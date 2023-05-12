OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 14,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 96,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
Several research firms have issued reports on OPAL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
