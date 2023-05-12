OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 14,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 96,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OPAL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.