Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Lending in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.77. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

