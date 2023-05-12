Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Open Lending updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of LPRO opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,611,000 after buying an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,025,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,421,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Open Lending by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Open Lending Company Profile

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

