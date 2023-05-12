Oppenheimer & Close LLC Increases Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for approximately 2.0% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 0.52% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDD. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 188,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

