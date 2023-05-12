Oppenheimer & Close LLC Reduces Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lessened its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop accounts for approximately 6.5% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBW. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 178,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. 53,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $317.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

