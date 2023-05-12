Oppenheimer & Close LLC Trims Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,929 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equinox Gold worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 667,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 402,265 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 821,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,918. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

