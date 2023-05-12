Oppenheimer Lowers Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target to $50.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCSI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

