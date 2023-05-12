Oppenheimer Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $108.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of APLS opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $113,178.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,995.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,584. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,182,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

