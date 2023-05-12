Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.41. 868,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

