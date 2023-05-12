Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.88

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.88 and last traded at $97.36, with a volume of 309943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. The company has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

