Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 35,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 40,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orbital Infrastructure Group

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Telecommunications and Renewables. The Electric Power segment provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions to customers in the electric power industry.

Featured Stories

