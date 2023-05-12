Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on June 28th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 225.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 225.9%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 75,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $391.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

