Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on June 28th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 225.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 225.9%.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ORC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 75,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $391.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
