O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro Sells 100 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total value of $96,019.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,107.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Alan Lauro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $962.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,643. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $870.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $842.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.