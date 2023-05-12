Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.59

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 11957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $799.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading

