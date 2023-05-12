Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Orion Office REIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.63 EPS.
Orion Office REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:ONL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Orion Office REIT has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.70.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
About Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.