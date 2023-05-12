Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Orion Office REIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.63 EPS.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ONL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Orion Office REIT has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

