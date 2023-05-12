OTA Financial Group L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in RF Acquisition were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,130,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Acquisition by 56.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 744,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RF Acquisition by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,556,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in RF Acquisition by 75.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 79,295 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

RFAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,674. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

RF Acquisition Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

