OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $1.08 Million in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 1.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,423.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 177.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,291,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

PAA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 906,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

