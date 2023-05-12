OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $649,000 in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Hertz Global accounts for 0.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 700,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Hertz Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Hertz Global by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 732,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

HTZWW stock remained flat at $8.76 during midday trading on Friday. 74,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,174. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03.

