OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 1,137 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

OTA Financial Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,659,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,402,000 after purchasing an additional 454,829 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after buying an additional 334,629 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,909. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $14.43.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

