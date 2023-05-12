Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 825,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,952.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

