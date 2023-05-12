Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Danske raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.
Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.
About Outokumpu Oyj
Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.
