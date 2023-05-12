Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.