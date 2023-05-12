Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OXLCP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.79%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

