Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $11.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

PTVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 60.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 350.0% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

PTVE opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.34. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

