Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $16.45. 5,036,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 627,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.