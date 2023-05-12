Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 41.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $127.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.88 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 31.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,983 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 113.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

