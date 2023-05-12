Pareto Securities Upgrades Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) to “Buy”

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.