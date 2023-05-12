Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

TSE PSI opened at C$11.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$938.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$16.98.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$94.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.60 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 32.12%. Analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.3076923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

