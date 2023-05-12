Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.58. 143,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CASH. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Pathward Financial



Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

