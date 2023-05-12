Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.
Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.
Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.58. 143,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.
Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial
In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on CASH. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
About Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
