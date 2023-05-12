PAX Gold Price Hits $2,020.47 on Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $2,020.47 or 0.07672255 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $547.91 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
