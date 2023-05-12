PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.30.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

