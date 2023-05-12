PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

