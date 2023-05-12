Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,063.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.14) to GBX 1,230 ($15.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.55) to GBX 950 ($11.99) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 379.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 559,559 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Pearson by 198.1% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 208,990 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pearson by 71.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 179,029 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Trading Up 1.2 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

PSO stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pearson has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

