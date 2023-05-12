PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:PED traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,883. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

