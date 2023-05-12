PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
PEDEVCO Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE:PED traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,883. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.90.
About PEDEVCO
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.