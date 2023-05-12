Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 162 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.71.

NYSE:FICO opened at $749.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $346.66 and a 1-year high of $762.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $702.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.45.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,842 shares of company stock worth $3,446,900 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

