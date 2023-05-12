Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.62

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1393340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.