Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Sunday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

