Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.13. The company had a trading volume of 354,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,501. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

