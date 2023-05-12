PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 623,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,687,000 after purchasing an additional 225,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RENASANT Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

