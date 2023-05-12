PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $118.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

