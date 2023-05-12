PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $118.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.60.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

